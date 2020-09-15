Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy tests positive for Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Senior BJD leader and Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The MLA took to Facebook & requested those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested if requied.

As per the decision taken earlier, all MLAs will undergo COVID-19 test before the commencement of the monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from September 29.

Only Covid-19 negative lawmakers will be allowed to participate in the proceeding and entry into the assembly premises.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

As many as seven Odisha Ministers, several MLAs, MPs and Government Officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.