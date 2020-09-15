India COVID-19 Updates – September 15, 2020

TNI Bureau: India has reported 83,809 fresh cases of Coronavirus on September 14, taking the tally to 49,30,236. For the first time in several days, India had reported less than 85,000 cases in a day.

At least 79,292 people have recovered while 1054 new deaths have been reported across the country in the last 24 hours. COVID Death Toll in India has crossed the 80,000 mark.

👉 India tested only 10,72,845 samples on September 14.

👉 Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected State with 17,066 new cases and 363 deaths. However, the COVID positive cases has witnessed a sharp decline yesterday.

👉 Andhra Pradesh has also reported 7956 COVID-19 positive cases. Karnataka reported 8244 new COVID-19 cases.

👉 Bihar and Uttar Pradesh lead the pack in aggressive testing.

👉 UP tested 130,347 samples on September 14.

👉 Bihar conducted 102,330 tests yesterday.

👉 Maharashtra reported 363 COVID-19 deaths, followed by Karnataka (119), Uttar Pradesh (62), Andhra Pradesh (60) and Tamil Nadu (53).