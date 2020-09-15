Odisha COVID-19 Updates – September 15, 2020

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported eight deaths and highest single-day spike of 3645 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 158650 including 35928 active cases and 122024 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has decreased to 8.30% on September 14 as compared to 8.50% on September 13. Odisha has tested 43,940 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 36,700 Antigen Tests, 7,123 RT-PCR Tests and 117 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 3645 new cases, 2151 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1494 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest 517 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 8 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Cuttack, 1 each from Kandhamal, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Boudh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 645. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 215 in Ganjam, 94 in Khordha, 54 in Cuttack, 34 in Rayagada, 17 each from Kandhamal and Sambalpur. Boudh reported maiden death today.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Female 65 (Boudh), Male 50, Female 52, Male 45 (All Cuttack), Male 55 (Kandhamal), Male 50 (Rayagada), Male 51 (Sambalpur) and Male 70 (Sonepur).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (357), Puri (246), Bargarh (157) and Balasore (156).

➡️ New Cases: Khordha (517), Cuttack (357), Puri (246), Bargarh (157), Balasore (156), Bhadrak (143), Mayurbhanj (137), Sambalpur (127), Jajpur (116), Sonepur (99), Jagatsinghpur (95), Kandhamal (95), Koraput (95), Jharsuguda (91), Nabarangpur (90), Nuapada (90), Sundargarh (84), Kalahandi (79), Rayagada (79), Kendrapada (75), Dhenkanal (68), Keonjhar (56), Ganjam (46), Balangir (39), Angul (39), Nayagarh (38), Malkangiri (33), Boudh (30), Deogarh (15) and Gajapati (9).

➡️ New Deaths – 8 (3 from Cuttack, 1 each from Kandhamal, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Bouth)

➡️ New Recoveries – 3382.

➡️ Samples Tested on September 14: 43,940.

➡️ State Pool: 344