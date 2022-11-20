Cardiac Arrest claims Bengali Actress Aindrila Sharma’s Life

TNI Bureau: Bengali entertainment industry astounded by the tragic passing away of Bengali actress and cancer survivor Aindrila Sharma, 24. The actress suffered multiple cardiac arrests which led to her death, earlier in the day. The fact that the celebrity was an unstoppable warrior who repeatedly triumphed over life-threatening obstacles just adds to the day’s gloom.

Aindrila’s family members and the hospital where she was treated after suffering multiple heart attacks on Saturday night confirmed the news of her death. “After undergoing a difficult procedure, a biopsy revealed that she had brain metastases. A group of medical oncologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, critical care specialists, infectious disease specialists, and radiation oncologists treated the patient, “said the hospital. “Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, she experienced cardiac arrest today and she died to the horrible disease,” the statement continued.

After receiving a 2015 diagnosis of bone marrow cancer, Aindrila underwent chemotherapy in Delhi. After finishing her treatment and beating the disease in 2016, the actress went back home. In 2021, Aindrila was once more found to have a malignant tumour in her right lung. She was later confirmed cancer-free and recently made a comeback in acting. On November 14, she also experienced cardiac arrests, and as a result, she was given ventilator support. Aindrila, a native of West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, is survived by her parents and her pet dog. She immediately gained recognition after making appearances on a number of Bengali television programmes and serials, including Jiyon Kathi, Jhumur, and Jiban Jyoti, to mention a few well-known ones.

On social media over the previous few days, Aindrila’s fans had been wishing her a swift recovery, and the news of her passing has come as a huge shock to many Bengalis. condolences have been pouring in for the actress, From people from all walks of life.

Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of our young artiste Aindrila Sharma. The talented actress won several accolades including the Tele Samman Award. My deepest condolences to her family, fans & friends. I pray they find the courage in this hour of grief. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 20, 2022