Petrol And Diesel Prices @ Odisha – April 2, 2022
The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked once again on Saturday (April 2) after a day's gap.
In the last 12 days, India’s petrol and diesel prices have been raised a total of ten times. Petrol and Diesel price in Bhubaneswar are Rs 109.50 and Rs 99.27 respectively.
Fuel Price in All 30 Districts of Odisha:
➡️Angul: Petrol- Rs 111.02/ litre ; Diesel- Rs 100.73
➡️Balasore : Petrol- Rs 109.69/ litre ; Diesel- Rs 99.47
➡️Bargarh : Petrol- Rs 110.21/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.97
➡️Bhadrak : Petrol- Rs 110.36/ litre; Diesel- Rs 100.12
➡️Bhubaneswar : Petrol- Rs 109.50/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.27
➡️Bolangir : Petrol- Rs 111.68/ litre; Diesel- Rs 101.39
➡️Boudh : Petrol- Rs 112.35/ litre; Diesel- Rs 102.01
➡️Cuttack : Petrol- Rs 109.89/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.64
➡️Deogarh : Petrol- Rs 110.31/ litre; Diesel- Rs 100.07
➡️Dhenkanal : Petrol- Rs 110.48/ litre; Diesel- Rs 100.21
➡️Gajapati : Petrol- Rs 112.28/ litre; Diesel- Rs 101.94
➡️Ganjam : Petrol- Rs 110.42/ litre; Diesel- Rs 100.15
➡️Jagatsinghpur : Petrol- Rs 109.30/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.05
➡️Jajpur : Petrol- Rs 110.31/ litre; Diesel- Rs 100.03
➡️Jharsuguda: Petrol- Rs 109.76/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.54
➡️Kalahandi: Petrol- Rs 112.78/ litre; Diesel- Rs 102.45
➡️Kandhamal : Petrol- Rs 112.25/ litre; Diesel- Rs 101.92
➡️Kendrapara : Petrol- Rs 109.57/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.32
➡️Keonjhar : Petrol- Rs 111.61/ litre; Diesel- Rs 101.28
➡️Khordha : Petrol- Rs 109.50/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.27
➡️Koraput : Petrol- Rs 113.94/ litre; Diesel- Rs 103.57
➡️Malkangiri : Petrol- Rs 115.22/ litre; Diesel- Rs 104.80
➡️Mayurbhanj : Petrol- Rs 110.25/ litre; Diesel- Rs 100.01
➡️Nabarangapur : Petrol- Rs 113.57/ litre; Diesel- Rs 103.21
➡️Nayagarh : Petrol- Rs 109.94/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.69
➡️Nuapada : Petrol- Rs 112.48/ litre; Diesel- Rs 102.16
➡️Puri : Petrol- Rs 109.77/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.53
➡️Rayagada: Petrol- Rs 113.03/ litre; Diesel- Rs 102.67
➡️Sambalpur : Petrol- Rs 110.81/ litre; Diesel- Rs 100.55
➡️Sonepur : Petrol- Rs 110.65/ litre; Diesel- Rs 100.40
➡️Sundargarh : Petrol- Rs 109.67/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.45
