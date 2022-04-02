Petrol And Diesel Prices @ Odisha – April 2, 2022

Insight Bureau: The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked once again on Saturday (April 2) after a day’s gap.

In the last 12 days, India’s petrol and diesel prices have been raised a total of ten times. Petrol and Diesel price in Bhubaneswar are Rs 109.50 and Rs 99.27 respectively.

Fuel Price in All 30 Districts of Odisha:

➡️Angul: Petrol- Rs 111.02/ litre ; Diesel- Rs 100.73

➡️Balasore : Petrol- Rs 109.69/ litre ; Diesel- Rs 99.47

➡️Bargarh : Petrol- Rs 110.21/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.97

➡️Bhadrak : Petrol- Rs 110.36/ litre; Diesel- Rs 100.12

➡️Bhubaneswar : Petrol- Rs 109.50/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.27

➡️Bolangir : Petrol- Rs 111.68/ litre; Diesel- Rs 101.39

➡️Boudh : Petrol- Rs 112.35/ litre; Diesel- Rs 102.01

➡️Cuttack : Petrol- Rs 109.89/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.64

➡️Deogarh : Petrol- Rs 110.31/ litre; Diesel- Rs 100.07

➡️Dhenkanal : Petrol- Rs 110.48/ litre; Diesel- Rs 100.21

➡️Gajapati : Petrol- Rs 112.28/ litre; Diesel- Rs 101.94

➡️Ganjam : Petrol- Rs 110.42/ litre; Diesel- Rs 100.15

➡️Jagatsinghpur : Petrol- Rs 109.30/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.05

➡️Jajpur : Petrol- Rs 110.31/ litre; Diesel- Rs 100.03

➡️Jharsuguda: Petrol- Rs 109.76/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.54

➡️Kalahandi: Petrol- Rs 112.78/ litre; Diesel- Rs 102.45

➡️Kandhamal : Petrol- Rs 112.25/ litre; Diesel- Rs 101.92

➡️Kendrapara : Petrol- Rs 109.57/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.32

➡️Keonjhar : Petrol- Rs 111.61/ litre; Diesel- Rs 101.28

➡️Khordha : Petrol- Rs 109.50/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.27

➡️Koraput : Petrol- Rs 113.94/ litre; Diesel- Rs 103.57

➡️Malkangiri : Petrol- Rs 115.22/ litre; Diesel- Rs 104.80

➡️Mayurbhanj : Petrol- Rs 110.25/ litre; Diesel- Rs 100.01

➡️Nabarangapur : Petrol- Rs 113.57/ litre; Diesel- Rs 103.21

➡️Nayagarh : Petrol- Rs 109.94/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.69

➡️Nuapada : Petrol- Rs 112.48/ litre; Diesel- Rs 102.16

➡️Puri : Petrol- Rs 109.77/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.53

➡️Rayagada: Petrol- Rs 113.03/ litre; Diesel- Rs 102.67

➡️Sambalpur : Petrol- Rs 110.81/ litre; Diesel- Rs 100.55

➡️Sonepur : Petrol- Rs 110.65/ litre; Diesel- Rs 100.40

➡️Sundargarh : Petrol- Rs 109.67/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.45