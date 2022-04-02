Morning News Insight – April 2, 2022

🔸Morning School begins from today in Odisha in view of intense heatwave conditions.

🔸Odisha reports 40 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours (22 from Angul). Active cases stand at 365.

🔸Petrol & Diesel Prices hiked by 80 paise per litre – 10th time in 12 Days. Total Hike Rs 7.20 per litre.

🔸India reports 1260 fresh Covid cases, 1406 recoveries and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours.

🔸NCB’s witness in Cordelia cruise drug case, Prabhakar Sail died of a heart attack.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸Bharat Biotech announces slowing down Of Covaxin production.

🔸Lemon Prices soar to Rs 200 per kg in Rajkot, Gujarat.

🔸Sri Lanka Declares State Of Emergency Amid Unrest owing to Economic Crisis.

🔸Actor Will Smith resigns from Academy membership after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

🔸Russian Health Ministry registers the nasal version of Sputnik V, the world’s first nasal vaccine against COVID-19.