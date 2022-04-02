FIFA World Cup 2022: Final Draw & Dates

Insight Bureau: The FIFA World Cup 2022 draw was held in Qatar on Friday with the United States placed with England and France in a group with Australia .

The tournament will also be the first World Cup that will be held in Qatar in the winter months of November and December instead of the usual summer season due to the heat. The World Cup 2022 final will be held on December 18 in Qatar.

Here’s the FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups:

🔹 Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

🔹 Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

🔹 Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

🔹 Group D: France, Peru/UAE/Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

🔹 Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

🔹 Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

🔹 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

🔹 Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

* Australia and the UAE will fight for a place to clash against Peru. Winner will make into Group D.

* Costa Rica will face New Zealand for a final berth in Group E. Winner will advance to the Finals.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedules

➡️ Group stage: November 21- December 2, 2022

➡️ Round of 16: December 3-6, 2022

➡️ Quarter-finals: December 9/10, 2022

➡️ Semi-finals: December 13/14, 2022