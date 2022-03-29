Petrol And Diesel Price @Odisha- 29 March, 2022

Insight Bureau: Petrol and Diesel price hiked again in the country for the seventh time in the last eight days becoming dearer by almost Rs 5 a litre. Petrol and Diesel price in Bhubaneswar are Rs 106.93 and Rs 96.72 respectively.

Fuel Price in All 30 Districts of Odisha:

➡️Angul: Petrol- Rs 108.64/ litre ; Diesel- Rs 98.37

➡️Baleshwar : Petrol- Rs 106.98/ litre ; Diesel- Rs 96.78

➡️Bargarh : Petrol- Rs 107.80/ litre; Diesel- Rs 97.58

➡️Bhadrak : Petrol- Rs 107.47/ litre; Diesel- Rs 97.26

➡️Bhubaneswar : Petrol- Rs 106.93/ litre; Diesel- Rs 96.72

➡️Bolangir : Petrol- Rs 109.42/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.14

➡️Boudh : Petrol- Rs 108.92/ litre; Diesel- Rs 98.64

➡️Cuttack : Petrol- Rs 107.02/ litre; Diesel- Rs 96.80

➡️Deogarh : Petrol- Rs 108.09/ litre; Diesel- Rs 97.86

➡️Dhenkanal : Petrol- Rs 107.73/ litre; Diesel- Rs 97.49

➡️Gajapati : Petrol- Rs 109.40/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.10

➡️Ganjam : Petrol- Rs 107.51/ litre; Diesel- Rs 97.28

➡️Jagatsinghpur : Petrol- Rs 106.90/ litre; Diesel- Rs 96.67

➡️Jajpur : Petrol- Rs 107.44/ litre; Diesel- Rs 97.19

➡️Jharsuguda: Petrol- Rs 106.95/ litre; Diesel- Rs 96.76

➡️Kalahandi: Petrol- Rs 109.88/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.59

➡️Kandhamal : Petrol- Rs 108.62/ litre; Diesel- Rs 98.35

➡️Kendrapara : Petrol- Rs 106.85/ litre; Diesel- Rs 96.62

➡️Keonjhar : Petrol- Rs 109.35/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.03

➡️Khordha : Petrol- Rs 106.83/ litre; Diesel- Rs 96.62

➡️Koraput : Petrol- Rs 111.53/ litre; Diesel- Rs 101.17

➡️Malkangiri : Petrol- Rs 112.50/ litre; Diesel- Rs 102.10

➡️Mayurbhanj : Petrol- Rs 107.79/ litre; Diesel- Rs 97.56

➡️Nabarangapur : Petrol- Rs 111.88/ litre; Diesel- Rs 101.50

➡️Nayagarh : Petrol- Rs 107.22/ litre; Diesel- Rs 97

➡️Nuaparha : Petrol- Rs 109.68/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.39

➡️Puri : Petrol- Rs 107.21/ litre; Diesel- Rs 96.99

➡️Rayagada: Petrol- Rs 110.75/ litre; Diesel- Rs 100.40

➡️Sambalpur : Petrol- Rs 106.97/ litre; Diesel- Rs 96.78

➡️Sonapur : Petrol- Rs 108.43/ litre; Diesel- Rs 98.18

➡️Sundargarh : Petrol- Rs 107.01/ litre; Diesel- Rs 96.82