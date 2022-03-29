Petrol And Diesel Price @Odisha- 29 March, 2022
Petrol and Diesel price in Bhubaneswar are Rs 106.93 and Rs 96.72 respectively.
Insight Bureau: Petrol and Diesel price hiked again in the country for the seventh time in the last eight days becoming dearer by almost Rs 5 a litre. Petrol and Diesel price in Bhubaneswar are Rs 106.93 and Rs 96.72 respectively.
Fuel Price in All 30 Districts of Odisha:
➡️Angul: Petrol- Rs 108.64/ litre ; Diesel- Rs 98.37
➡️Baleshwar : Petrol- Rs 106.98/ litre ; Diesel- Rs 96.78
➡️Bargarh : Petrol- Rs 107.80/ litre; Diesel- Rs 97.58
➡️Bhadrak : Petrol- Rs 107.47/ litre; Diesel- Rs 97.26
➡️Bhubaneswar : Petrol- Rs 106.93/ litre; Diesel- Rs 96.72
➡️Bolangir : Petrol- Rs 109.42/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.14
➡️Boudh : Petrol- Rs 108.92/ litre; Diesel- Rs 98.64
➡️Cuttack : Petrol- Rs 107.02/ litre; Diesel- Rs 96.80
➡️Deogarh : Petrol- Rs 108.09/ litre; Diesel- Rs 97.86
➡️Dhenkanal : Petrol- Rs 107.73/ litre; Diesel- Rs 97.49
➡️Gajapati : Petrol- Rs 109.40/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.10
➡️Ganjam : Petrol- Rs 107.51/ litre; Diesel- Rs 97.28
➡️Jagatsinghpur : Petrol- Rs 106.90/ litre; Diesel- Rs 96.67
➡️Jajpur : Petrol- Rs 107.44/ litre; Diesel- Rs 97.19
➡️Jharsuguda: Petrol- Rs 106.95/ litre; Diesel- Rs 96.76
➡️Kalahandi: Petrol- Rs 109.88/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.59
➡️Kandhamal : Petrol- Rs 108.62/ litre; Diesel- Rs 98.35
➡️Kendrapara : Petrol- Rs 106.85/ litre; Diesel- Rs 96.62
➡️Keonjhar : Petrol- Rs 109.35/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.03
➡️Khordha : Petrol- Rs 106.83/ litre; Diesel- Rs 96.62
➡️Koraput : Petrol- Rs 111.53/ litre; Diesel- Rs 101.17
➡️Malkangiri : Petrol- Rs 112.50/ litre; Diesel- Rs 102.10
➡️Mayurbhanj : Petrol- Rs 107.79/ litre; Diesel- Rs 97.56
➡️Nabarangapur : Petrol- Rs 111.88/ litre; Diesel- Rs 101.50
➡️Nayagarh : Petrol- Rs 107.22/ litre; Diesel- Rs 97
➡️Nuaparha : Petrol- Rs 109.68/ litre; Diesel- Rs 99.39
➡️Puri : Petrol- Rs 107.21/ litre; Diesel- Rs 96.99
➡️Rayagada: Petrol- Rs 110.75/ litre; Diesel- Rs 100.40
➡️Sambalpur : Petrol- Rs 106.97/ litre; Diesel- Rs 96.78
➡️Sonapur : Petrol- Rs 108.43/ litre; Diesel- Rs 98.18
➡️Sundargarh : Petrol- Rs 107.01/ litre; Diesel- Rs 96.82
