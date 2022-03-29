3 CMs in Parliament Today. Know Who
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit the Parliament and also have a meeting with Union Ministers to follow up on various issues of Odisha which are pending with the Central Government.
Insight Bureau: Three Chief Ministers will visit the Parliament today. They are expected to meet several Union Ministers.
Similarly, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma are also in Delhi today to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah today to resolve the decades-old border disputes.
