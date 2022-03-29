3 CMs in Parliament Today. Know Who

Insight Bureau: Three Chief Ministers will visit the Parliament today. They are expected to meet several Union Ministers.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit the Parliament and also have a meeting with Union Ministers to follow up on various issues of Odisha which are pending with the Central Government.

Similarly, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma are also in Delhi today to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah today to resolve the decades-old border disputes.