Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit the Parliament and also have a meeting with Union Ministers to follow up on various issues of Odisha which are pending with the Central Government.

By Sagarika Satapathy
3 CMs in Parliament Today. Know Who
Insight Bureau: Three Chief Ministers will visit the Parliament today.  They are expected to meet several Union Ministers.

Similarly, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma are also in Delhi today to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah today to resolve the decades-old border disputes.

