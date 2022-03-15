Govt to make calibrated interventions to keep fuel prices under control

Insight Bureau: The government on Tuesday said it is keeping a close watch on evolving geopolitical developments to keep fuel prices under control. It would make ‘calibrated interventions’ to safeguard the interest of the common man.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said crude petroleum and natural gas, fuel & power subgroup in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is directly related to the fluctuations in the prices of crude oil.