Peeing on Woman aboard Air India Flight: Man is Still Free

In a shocking revelation, an inebriated male passenger urinated on a septuagenarian female co-passenger, seated in a business class seat, onboard a New York- New Delhi Air India flight.

Reportedly, the women had informed the cabin crew, however the crew did not apprehend the intoxicated passenger for his unruly behavior. Upon arrival at the Delhi airport the passenger walked away scot-free.

According to an Air India official quoted by news agency ANI, a police complaint has already been made, and the airline has formed an internal committee that recommends adding the male passenger to a “no fly” list. While, the airline Air India has imposed a 30- day flying ban against the unruly passenger. However, it did not specify the

The event was discovered following a TOI report, quoting a letter of the lady passenger addressed to N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Group, detailing her terrifying experience on the aircraft. According to her complaint, the staff onboard was not proactive in handling a delicate and upsetting circumstance.

The incident happened on board AI-102, according to TOI’s report. The man went to the female passenger’s seat, unbuttoned his pants, and urinated shortly after lunch was finished and the lights were turned off. According to the complaint, he was totally inebriated. The man urinated, then stood there, unmoved, exposing his privates. He didn’t move until other travellers begged him to. The crew offered the woman a fresh pair of clothes and covered her pee-stained seat after the woman’s clothes, shoes, and bag became covered in urine.

Mumbai Businessman Accused of Peeing on Co-Passenger on Air India

The Delhi Police have identified the reportedly drunk man who urinated on a fellow passenger on an Air India flight.

The accused has reportedly been named as Mumbai-based businessman Shekhar Mishra. The IPC’s sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (attack or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (statement, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 510 have all been used by the Delhi Police to file charges against Mishra (misconduct in public by a drunken person).

“The suspect, who resides in Mumbai, could perhaps be somewhere else, according to the detectives. The earliest opportunity for his capture “a senior police officer said.

Delhi Police Mulling to send notice to Tata Group:

According to a number of sources, the Delhi Police is considering sending a warning to Air India, which is owned by the Tata Group, over the recent incident of a man urinating on an elderly woman on a trip from New York to Delhi. The incident on November 26, 2022, came to light in January 2023. Both the Delhi Police and DGCA have sought a response from the Tata owned airline.

“The Victim initially took back her complaint”- Air India

The airline told the DGCA that the elderly victim first withdrew her complaint. According to the report, the airline took no action because it seemed that the two parties had sorted the dispute.

According to Air India, the woman has also received a full fare refund. Earlier, the DGCA established an investigation into the situation. The National Commission for Women (NCW) also took notice of the situation and requested that the DGCA and the police take appropriate action to prevent a similar incidence from happening in the future.