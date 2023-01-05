MCL job vacancy: Fresh notification issued to recruit 295 posts

The job seekers have a great opportunity as the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, A Govt. of India Undertaking, has issued a fresh notification regarding recruitment of 295 vacant posts.

As per the notification of the MCL, as many as 295 posts which includes 68 Surveyor posts, 145 Mining Sirdar posts and 82 Jr. Overman posts will be filled up during this recruitment drive.

The online application which has started from January 1 will continue till January 23. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before 11.50 PM of January 23.

The applicants should not be below 18 years of age as on 23/01/2023 and more than 30 years as on 23/01/2023.

Interested candidates belonging to GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category are required to pay a Non-Refundable fee of Rs 1000/- plus applicable GST – Rs 180/- totalling Rs 1180/- (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred Eighty only). While the SC / ST / PwBD /ESM/ Female candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of application fee.

Click here to visit the official website of MCL

Click here to read the MCL job vacancy notification.