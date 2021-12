Insight Bureau: The State Election Commission (SEC) in Madhya Pradesh has cancelled the the three-tier panchayat polls in the State. The candidates will get their security deposits back.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The polls were supposed to be held in three phases on January 6, 28 and February 16.

Earlier, the Centre had moved the Supreme Court against the order staying election process in OBC seats of Madhya Pradesh Polls.