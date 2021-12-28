TNI Evening News Headlines – December 28, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 80 more COVID positive cases & 103 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 62 local contact cases and 18 quarantine cases.

➡️ 185 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1044278.

➡️ Eight players from Odisha (Deep Grace Ekka, Namita Toppo, Lilima Minz, Rashmita Minz, Mariana Kujur, Ajmina Kujur, Jiwan Kishori Toppo and Dipti Lakra have been selected in the 60-member Senior Indian Women’s Hockey Camp.

➡️ Entry of devotees at Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur to remain out of bounds for devotees from December 30, 2021 till January 2, 2022.

➡️ Farmer commits suicide over crop loss and loan burden in Khoerda village in Balasore district.

➡️ BJD MLA Debi Mishra manhandled by party workers at Baselihata Chhak in Cuttack district.

➡️ Cold Wave to return in Odisha; temperature is likely to fall by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius after 48 hours.

India News

➡️ Delhi Metro trains to run at 50% seating capacity.

➡️ Centre notifies Consumer Protection (Direct Selling) Rules, 2021.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with IIT Kanpur students who weren’t part of the convocation ceremony today.

➡️ PM Modi inaugurates the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and takes a ride in the metro.

➡️ Night curfew imposed at Jawaharlal Nehru University from Dec 27 between 11 pm to 5 am, until further orders.

➡️ At least 18 female MBBS students of the Government Medical College at Miraj in Maharashtra’s Sangli district report Covid-19.

➡️ Resident doctors of AIIMS-Delhi protest over alleged police action over doctors during a protest march against delay in NEET-PG counselling yesterday.

➡️ CBDT issues refunds of over Rs.1,49,297 Cr to more than 1.45 Cr taxpayers from 1st April 2021 to 27th December 2021.

➡️ Former cricketer Dinesh Mongia joins BJP in Delhi.

World News

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred today at 1831 hours, 76km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan: National Center for Seismology (NCS).

➡️ India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test, Day 3: India 327 all out, KL Rahul 123, M Agarwal 60.

➡️ France sees over 100,000 daily Covid cases for 1st time, hospitalisation doubles over past month.

➡️ Covid vaccination mandatory in Singapore from February 2022.

➡️ Pakistan approves ‘citizen-centric’ National Security Policy.

➡️ Zimbabwe to tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs in January 2022.