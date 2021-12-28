200 Test Wickets for Mohammed Shami

Insight Bureau: He took just 55 Tests to complete 200 Test Wickets. Mohammed Shami’s 5/44 – his 6th five-fer put India in command in the first Test match against South Africa in Centurion.

South Africa bowled out for 197 in the first innings in reply to India’s 327. Bavuma was the top scorer with 52. Apart from Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur took 2 wickets each.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier, India resumed from 272/3 (Day 1 score) after the complete washout on Day 2 and bowled out for 327. Lungi Ngdi took 6 wickets. KL Rahul was the top scorer at 123 while Mayank (60) and Rahane (48) were the other top contributors.

At Stumps on Day 3, India finished at 16/1 with lead of 146 runs.