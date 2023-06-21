Pakistan bans Holi, Cultural festivities in Universities

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has banned Holi celebrations and other cultural festivities in universities, saying that recent Holi celebrations in a federal capital university went “overboard” and “challenged” the country’s religious identity.

In a directive to all of its affiliate universities, Dr. Shaista Sohail, Executive Director at the HEC in Islamabad, said: “It was observed that the recent event of Holi celebration at the Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad, challenged the country’s identity as an Islamic state and its societal values, becoming controversial through being widely publicised and reported, raising concerns over its negative effects on the country’s image.”

“HEC being cognizant of its responsibilities as per mandate laid down in its ordinance has been formulating policies, guideline principles and priorities for the betterment of the Higher Education sector based upon the concepts embodied in our own culture, values, and traditions, thus preserving the nation’s ideology,” stated the HEC directive.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Unfortunately, it is sad to witness activities that portray a complete disconnect from our sociocultural values and an erosion of the country’s Islamic identity. One such instance that has caused concern was the fervor exhibited in marking Hindu festival of Holi. This widely reported/publicised event from the platform of a university caused concerns and has disadvantageously affected the country’s image,” the HEC directive added.

“Foregoing in view, it is advised that the HEI’s may prudently distance themselves from all such activities obviously incompatible with the country’s identity and societal values,” the HEC directive maintained.

Interestingly, the HEC directive also related the recent Holi celebration at QAU, which it maintained, went “overboard and challenged” the country’s religious and societal values, with a hidden agenda of some individuals and elements, who may use such events for what it termed as “self-serving vested interests”.(IANS)