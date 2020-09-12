Padmini Dian, Ramesh Majhi shifted to Bhubaneswar COVID Hospital

TNI Bureau: Odisha Textiles, Handlooms and Handicrafts Minister Padmini Dian and Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi who were under home isolation after being tested Covid-19 positive, have been shifted to COVID hospital in Bhubaneswar today.

As per the reports, Padmini Dian and her husband Sadashib Dian both were shifted to Jeypore COVID hospital last night after facing difficulty in breathing. Later, they have been shifted to Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Majhi who was also under home isolation has been shifted to Bhubaneswar after developing breathing difficulties.

Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain who tested positive for COVID-19

has been admitted to SUM COVID Hospital after his swab reports came out positive.

Several Odisha MLAs, MPs and Government Officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.