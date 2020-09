TNI Bureau: Veteran Singer Anuradha Paudwal suffered the biggest shock of her life, as her Son and Music Composer & Singer Aditya Paudwal pased away today at the age of 35.

Aditya died of kidney failure. He was being treated at a Mumbai Hospital. Aditya was unwell for a few years. He had both lungs and kidney problem as well as hypertension.

Aditya Paudwal was a very young and talented Musician-Composer. He was the son of Anuradha and late Music Composer Arun Paudwal.