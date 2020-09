TNI Bureau: Veteran Jatra artist Mahendra Das alias Viku Seth breathed his last on Saturday. He was 55.

As per the sources, the artist died while on his way to Cuttack hospital from Choudwar after suffering severe chest pain.

He played a key role in ‘Saguna Basichi Dena Melai’ which gave him the fame of Bhiku Seth. He had worked with several Jatra troupes including Kalinga Gananatya, Parbati Gananatya and Dhauli Gananatya.