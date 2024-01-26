ST & SC Dept Tableau showcasing “Sacred Groves” rolls at State-level RD Parade

TNI Bureau: For the first time, a tableau, showcasing live tribal concept of ‘Sacred Groves’ with people of Santhal community performing traditional rituals, rolled down at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar during the State-level Republic Day Parade celebration on Friday.
Veer Bayar Dance troupe with Baha Maghmone dance style from Badasingaria village under Udala block in Mayurbhanj district was instrumental in recreating a major tribal tradition on the tableau and how Special Development Councils (SDCs) were working towards conserving the tribal traditions and culture.
The Santhal community members from Mayurbhanj were also involved in the making of the organic tableau to recreate the same sacred grove as they worship in their village environment. They also painted the structure with organic colours as they do keeping their cultural uniqueness and identity, intact, an ST/SC department release said.
‘Sacred Groves’ institutions across the state are recognised by various names like “Jaheera”, “Sarna”, “Pat”, “Shal”, “Gudi” etc., and many shrines have been denominated after the name of Gods and Goddesses and other deified objects. Their supreme God or Goddess represented by stones, trees, or other natural objects is seated there. The tradition of ‘Sacred Groves’ is linked to their theology, cosmological myth, and other attributes, rituals such as festivals at the site bind the communities together and build collectives.
The SDCs have transformed these spaces with the help of the local communities and working diligently in conserving and preserving the Sacred Groves’. So far, SDCs have taken up the preservation and conservation works of more than 10,000 ‘Sacred Groves’.
