BJP-BJD Alliance Talks: Action begins in Delhi & Odisha

TNI Bureau: Hectic activities are being reported in Delhi and Bhubaneswar over the possible alliance between BJD and BJP. A crucial meeting began at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence. State Unit President Manmohan Samal, General Secretary (Organisation) Manas Mohanty, State Election In-Charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, Co-Incharge Lata Usendi are present.

A final decision on BJP-BJD alliance is likely to be taken at the meeting. It’s believed that PM Modi and Shah have already taken a decision and it will be conveyed to the state leadership.

Meanwhile, senior BJD leaders have been called to Naveen Niwas for a crucial meeting tomorrow. Deliberations on alliance with BJP are likely.

All eyes on Delhi as the final decision will come from there only.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

📌 BJD-BJP Alliance Talks: Crucial meeting begins at Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence. State Unit President Manmohan Samal, General Secretary (Organisation) Manas Mohanty, State Election In-Charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, Co-Incharge Lata Usendi are present. #TNI #Insight #Odisha… — The News Insight (TNI) (@TNITweet) March 13, 2024