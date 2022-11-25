Padampur gears up to host Ashwini, Tomar, Jay & Sambit

TNI Bureau: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, BJP’s National Vice President Jay Panda & party’s National Spokesperson Sambit Patra will campaign in Padampur Bypoll.

This is the first time Ashwini Vaishnaw will go political and take on the ruling Biju Janata Dal in an election. Ashwini decided to take the plunge after BJD Minister Tukuni Sahu accused him of delaying the railway projects in Bargarh district.

Similarly, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will answer the questions posed by the BJD leaders on the issues of farmers including Fasal Bima Yojana.

BJP’s National Vice President Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda and National Spokesperson Sambit Patra will campaign at the Bilaspur GP in Jharbandh Block on November 26. Sambit will also address the rallies in Kumir and Jagadalpur.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will campaign in Padampur and Paikamal on November 27.

BJP seems to be excited about the visit of these leaders to Padampur.