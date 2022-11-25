TNI News Headlines – November 25, 2022

🔹Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to visit Odisha tomorrow; to review progress of key railway projects.
🔹Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Ashwini Vaishnaw will campaign for BJP candidate Pradip Purohit for Padampur by-election on November 27.
🔹Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces winter assistance of Rs 300 each to around 48 lakh beneficiaries under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana & National Pension Scheme. Money to be transferred by December 1.
🔹Centre releases Rs 17,000 crore GST compensation to States; releases Rs 524 Crore GST Compensation to Odisha.
🔹Use of smartphone by police personnel inside Puri Jagannath Temple prohibited.
🔹Shradha murder case | Delhi: Polygraph test of Aftaab is underway.
🔹Amitabh Bachchan’s Name, Voice, Image can’t be used without permission: Delhi High Court.
🔹Health condition of Actor Vikram Gokhale’s is showing “steady improvement”, may be taken off ventilator support.
🔹Beijing Court sentenced the Chinese-born Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13-year jail term after finding him guilty of crimes including rape.
🔹Iran beat Wales 2-0 in FIFA World Cup.
🔹New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets in 1st ODI.
🔹Death toll in Indonesia earthquake rises to 310: Disaster Agency. At least 24 people remain missing.
