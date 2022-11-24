Padampur Bypolls Info & Analysis – November 24, 2022

🔴 Pradip Purohit’s emotional outburst on camera got good response.

🔴 BJP and BJD accuse each other of indulging in violence and attack on their workers.

🔴 Bargarh District Collector continues to crack the whip on Govt Officials accused of favouring the ruling party.

🔴 Majority of the farmers are seem to be with the BJP.

🔴 Around 50 families from across the State, who are waiting for justice in various cases, gather at Padampur against the ruling party.

🔴 BJD manages to create a divide among Kendu Leaf Farmers.

🔴 BJD looks strong to take majority of tribal voters.

🔴 Both parties are working hard to woo the women voters.

🔴 Sympathy for Bariha family is less. BJD is focusing more on booth management.

🔴 Anti-Cuttack (Coastal Odisha) sentiments are high.

🔴 Pradip Purohit’s support for Koshal Movement gets appreciation.