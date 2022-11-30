Padampur Bypoll Info & Analysis – Who is Ahead?

🔵 Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had raised the tempo in the by-election with whirlwind campaigning across Paikamal.

🔵 BJP Leaders and Karyakartas look and sound excited and energetic in Dharmendra’s presence.

🔵 BJP is targeting maximum votes in Paikamal, especially from the Congress.

🔵 Dharmendra’s onslaught on Naveen Patnaik and BJD has received good reception among the people.

🔵 Aparajita Sarangi campaigning in Padampur on December 2, is helping Dharmendra to rebuild his image. He neither obstructed Jay Panda nor Aparajita.

🔵 Suryabanshi Suraj’s question in Odisha Assembly and the vague answer given by the Minister, has put the BJD on defensive. It’s considered as Dharmendra Pradhan’s strategy.

🔵 Income Tax Department Raid in Padampur has energised the BJP and sent a message to public that the “political honeymoon” is finally over.

🔵 BJP on a back foot after many vehicles are blocked/booked by BJD and people are being diverted on picnic. So, they are not getting the response they receive.

🔵 Their rallies are not generating any big response which they anticipated.

🔵 BJP is sticking to Kendu Leaves issue and banking on these farmers; confident of getting 70% of votes.

🔵 BJP also eyes Silent Voters who are reportedly against BJD, but keeping quiet.

🔵 The State GST Raids backfired with Traders’ Union showing big unity. But, traders are not happy with BJP too, forcing it to go slow with I-T raids.

🔵 After doing all the hard work, BJD is now at par with BJP and remains dominant in the field..

🔵 BJD is fighting against massive anti-incumbency factor.

🔵 A significant percentage of people are not with BJP, but they are against the BJD. CM Naveen Patnaik may focus on those voters during his campaigning.

🔵 BJD leaders and workers are fully excited after CM’s program was confirmed. They are raring to go.

🔵 CM Naveen Patnaik May announce some measures to directly address the long-standing demands and key problems in the region. That may have good impact.

🔵 BJD working hard to address the ‘Barsha vs Mahendra’ infighting within the party. Mahendra faction may calm down with demands of Kulta Samaj being fulfilled. Kulta votes are likely to go for BJD.

🔵 BJD is trying hard to block Dharmendra Pradhan from holding rallies and roadshows using all tricks.

🔵 BJD Leaders and Workers are completely focused on booth management. They have guarded each and every village. BJP does not have that manpower or cadre base.

🔵 All eyes are on Congress votes. If Congress retains its votes, BJD will be benefited. If Congress loses its votes, most of them will be transferred to BJP.