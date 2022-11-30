Aftab admits to killing Shraddha during Polygraph Test

TNI Bureau: Aftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused in killing his 27-year-old live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, has now admitted the crime during his polygraph test, which was conducted on Tuesday at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) office in the national capital. In his confession he confessed to have had relationships with other girls. FSL sources claim that Aftab has allegedly admitted to killing Shraddha and dumping her body parts in forests around Delhi and Gurugram.

The FSL sources further stated that he (Aftab) did not regret killing his live-in partner Shraddha and dismembering and disposing of her remains as part of his scheme to cover up his crime. Although the results of the polygraph and narco-analysis tests are not admissible as evidence in court, he will now be subjected to one on December 5.

A Delhi court recently approved the administration of Aftab’s polygraph and narcoanalysis tests. A day after a rowdy mob stormed the Delhi Police van carrying him, he was brought to the FSL headquarters for the fifth time on Tuesday under heavy security.

While gathering evidence for their investigation into the horrible murder of Shraddha, Delhi Police has not yet located the victim’s head or the numerous knives that Aftab used in the crime.

Aftab has been deceiving the investigators and refusing to cooperate in the current investigation, the Delhi Police previously testified before the court.

In response to a missing person report submitted by the girl’s father, the Delhi Police investigated the six-month-old blind murder case and detained Aftab Poonawalla on November 12 for brutally killing his lover.

According to the Delhi Police’s investigation, Aftab killed Shraddha because she was pressuring him to get married. On May 18, Aftab killed her in a fit of wrath and then plotted carefully before disposing of her body.

Aftab revealed to the police that he had read up on human anatomy in order to aid with the body’s slicing. He also conducted a thorough Google search on how to remove blood stains from a floor using some chemicals, using the results to get rid of the victim’s blood-soaked clothing.