Padampur Assembly Bypoll on Dec 5; Results on Dec 8

TNI Bureau: The Election Commission (EC) has issued notifications for the elections in five assembly constituencies including Padampur Assembly Bypoll in Odisha, which fell vacant following the demise of MLA from Padampur, Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha on October 02, 2022.

Bariha was elected from Padampur seat in Bargarh district five times.

Elections will be held on December 5, 2022 while the counting of votes and result declaration will take place

on December 8, 2022.

The model code of conduct shall come into force with immediate effect.

Other Assembly seats that would go to bypolls, include 21-Sardarshahar (Rajasthan), 93-Kurhani (Bihar), 80-Bhanupratappur (ST) (Chhatisgarh) and 37-Rampur (Uttar Pradesh).