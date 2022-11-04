Bhubaneswar-Jeypore & JPR-Vizag Flights: Booking open till Dec 30

TNI Bureau: After a little gap, the IndiaOne Air is back with more options for the passengers. Tickets are available on Bhubaneswar-Jeypore-Bhubaneswar and Jeypore-Vizag-Jeypore routes till December 30, 2022.

The tickets are available at Rs 2099 plus 5% tax. Earlier, the inaugural tickets from October 31 till November 9 were available at Rs 999 plus 5% tax – Rs 1049 per ticket.

People can log in to the official website of IndiaOne Air (http://indiaoneair.com/) to book their tickets.

The flight from Bhubaneswar will depart at 11:35 AM and reach Jeypore at 1:20 PM. Similarly, the flight will depart from Jeypore at 1:40 PM and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 2,30 PM. Likewise, the flight will depart from Visakhapatnam at 3.00 PM at reach at Jeypur at 3,50 PM. The flight from Jeypur is scheduled to take off at 4.05 PM and arrive at Bhubaneswar airport at 5.50 pm.