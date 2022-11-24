OSSC notifies recruitment of 7,540 Regular High School Teachers

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Wednesday issued advertisement for recruitment of 7,540 Regular High School Teachers in 4,848 high schools under the Odisha School and Mass Education Department in the State.

As per the advertisement, the OSSC will recruit 1,970 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) Arts, 1,419 TGT Science (PCM), 1,205 TGT Science (CBZ), 1,352 Hindi, 723 Sanskrit, 841 PET, 6 Telugu and 24 Urdu teachers for the Government high schools.

Candidates for the posts of TGT can submit online applications within December 11 and January 9, 2023, visiting the official Website of the OSSC.

Both the preliminary and main exams will be computer-based with multiple choice questions. Preliminary exams is likely to be held in February 23. The tests will be held in both English and Odia mediums.