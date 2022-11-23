Archana Nag Case: ED Grilling Continues

🔴 Film Producer Akshay Parija, who had levelled the blackmailing allegations against Archana Nag and her accomplice Sradhanjali Behera leaves ED office after 12 hours of questioning in connection with #ArchanaNagCase . He was questioned for 8 hours on Day 1. “I have given all information to ED and am hopeful of getting justice,” he said.

🔴 Accused Sradhanjali Behera was grilled for 14 hours today. She also left the ED office at 10:30 PM.

🔴 ED is planning to take Archana Nag on production remand and has started the process.