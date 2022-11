TNI Bureau: Another businessman is under the ED scanner in Archana Nag case. Businessman Gangadhar Samal, brother of Dhenkanal BJD MLA Sudhir Samal (Nidhi) is the latest one to depose before the ED (Enforcement Directorate).

Gangadhar had reportedly made financial transactions worth Rs 30 lakh with Archana Nag. He owns a showroom.

The ED House is trying do ascertain the reasons behind such huge transactions between Gangadhar and Archana.