OSSC JE (Civil) Main Exam Question Paper Leak Mastermind arrested from Bihar

TNI Bureau: Balasore police arrested seven persons including the mastermind of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) JE (Civil) Main Written Examination question paper leak case from Bihar.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, the OSSC cancelled the main written examination for junior engineer JE (Civil) after Balasore police confirmed the leak of question paper of the test conducted on July 16.

Balasore Superintendent of Police, Sagarika Nath on Sunday confirmed the question paper leak incident.