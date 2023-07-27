OSSC JE (Civil) Main Exam Question Paper Leak Mastermind arrested from Bihar

By Sagarika Satapathy
OSSC JE (Civil) Main Exam Question Paper Leak Mastermind arrested from Bihar

TNI Bureau: Balasore police arrested seven persons including the mastermind of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) JE (Civil) Main Written Examination question paper leak case from Bihar.

Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – July 27, 2023

Udupi College Restroom Filming: Tejasvi Surya vs Priyank…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, the OSSC cancelled the main written examination for junior engineer JE (Civil) after Balasore police confirmed the leak of question paper of the test conducted on July 16.

Balasore Superintendent of Police, Sagarika Nath on Sunday confirmed the question paper leak incident.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.