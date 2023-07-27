TNI Morning News Headlines – July 27, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust sends formal invite to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opening of Ram Temple. The ceremony will take place in January 2024.
➡️ Balasore police arrested 7 persons including the mastermind of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) JE (Civil) Main Written Examination question paper leak case from Bihar.
➡️ President Droupadi Murmu lays foundation stone of Lighthouse Complex at Brahma Kumaris Centre at Tamando in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Plus 3 student Uday Kumar Behera from Guda area in Balasore committed suicide after losing lakhs of rupees in online games. He was addicted to PUBG and Free Fire games.
➡️Puri Srimandir servitors refuse to perform Banakalagi ritual of the deities on Wednesday despite SJTA’s warning.
➡️Aska: BSF jawan dies after his bike collides head-on with bus at Baradabili in Ganjam district
➡️Hrudananda Das from Dhenkanal wins Gold medal in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship held at Greater Noida’s Gautam Buddha University in Uttar Pradesh.
➡️PM Modi assures, India will be among top three economies in third term of BJP-led NDA.
➡️Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claims PMO cancelled his speech at PM Modi’s programme in Sikar. PMO responds to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s tweet, welcoming him to join today’s programme.
➡️Leaders of INDIA opposition alliance raise slogans against Government over Manipur issue outside the Parliament wearing black attires.
➡️Election Commission of India (ECI) directs both- Sharad Pawar faction and Ajit Pawar faction to share documents with each other which were earlier submitted to the poll commission by both groups.
➡️Allahabad High Court to resume hearing on plea against ASI survey on Gyanvapi premises.
➡️Irshad Ahmad appointed as India’s next Ambassador to Syria: MEA.
➡️Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Sen resigns, to be succeeded by his son.
