TNI Morning News Headlines – July 27, 2023

➡️ Balasore police arrested 7 persons including the mastermind of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) JE (Civil) Main Written Examination question paper leak case from Bihar.
➡️ President Droupadi Murmu lays foundation stone of Lighthouse Complex at Brahma Kumaris Centre at Tamando in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Plus 3 student Uday Kumar Behera from Guda area in Balasore committed suicide after losing lakhs of rupees in online games. He was addicted to PUBG and Free Fire games.
➡️Puri Srimandir servitors refuse to perform Banakalagi ritual of the deities on Wednesday despite SJTA’s warning.
➡️Aska: BSF jawan dies after his bike collides head-on with bus at Baradabili in Ganjam district
➡️Hrudananda Das from Dhenkanal wins Gold medal in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship held at Greater Noida’s Gautam Buddha University in Uttar Pradesh.
➡️PM Modi assures, India will be among top three economies in third term of BJP-led NDA.
➡️Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust sends formal invite to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opening of Ram Temple. The ceremony will take place in January 2024.
➡️Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claims PMO cancelled his speech at PM Modi’s programme in Sikar. PMO responds to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s tweet, welcoming him to join today’s programme.
➡️Leaders of INDIA opposition alliance raise slogans against Government over Manipur issue outside the Parliament wearing black attires.
➡️Election Commission of India (ECI) directs both- Sharad Pawar faction and Ajit Pawar faction to share documents with each other which were earlier submitted to the poll commission by both groups.
➡️Allahabad High Court to resume hearing on plea against ASI survey on Gyanvapi premises.
➡️Irshad Ahmad appointed as India’s next Ambassador to Syria: MEA.
➡️Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Sen resigns, to be succeeded by his son.
