Tremors in Pakistan, PoK region want to merge with India

Muzzafarabad: Alleging exploitation by the discriminative policies of the Pakistan government, people of Gilgit Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) hit the streets and demanded a reunion with India.

Expressing their annoyance and resentment over the policy of Pakistan government hundreds residents from Gilgit Baltistan staged a demonstration.

In a video which has gone viral on several social media platforms, the protesters can be seen demanding the reopening of the Kargil Road and reunion with their fellow Baltis in the Kargil district of the union territory of Ladakh in India.

Former PoK PM Raja Farooq Haider also slammed the Pakistan administration for its policies against Gilgit Baltistan and protested the land grabbing by the security forces in the Himalayan region.

Haider also called for the protection of the rights of the local people. “I want to ask the government of Pakistan not to evict the people of Gilgit-Baltistan from the Khalsa (Crown’s) land they have been living on since the times of Dogra rule,” he said, as quoted by the firstpost.com.

