Oscar-winning Costume Designer Bhanu Athaiya passes away

By Sagar Satapathy
181

TNI Bureau: India’s first Academy Award winner and veteran costume designer Bhanu Athaiya passed away at the age of 91 following a prolonged illness.

Bhanu Athaiya had won the Oscar for the legendary film ‘Gandhi’ (1982).

Related Posts

Odisha records single day recovery of 2772 Covid-19 cases

AAI confirms CM Naveen Patnaik took Flight on August 31

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

She was diagnosed with a tumour in her brain 8 years ago. She was bedridden for the last 3 years as one side of her body was paralysed.

Her last rites were conducted at the Chandanwadi crematorium in South Mumbai.

Bhanu Athaiya also designed costumes for films such as C.I.D, Pyaasa, Kagaz Ke Phool, Waqt, Arzoo, Amrapali, Suraj, Milan, Raat Aur Din, Shikar, Guide, Teesri Manzil, Mera Saaya, Inteqam, Abhinetri, Johny Mera Naam, Geeta Mera Naam, Karz, Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Razia Sultan, Nikaah, Agneepath, Ajooba and 1942 – A Love Story.

Sagar Satapathy 374 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!