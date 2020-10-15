Oscar-winning Costume Designer Bhanu Athaiya passes away

TNI Bureau: India’s first Academy Award winner and veteran costume designer Bhanu Athaiya passed away at the age of 91 following a prolonged illness.

Bhanu Athaiya had won the Oscar for the legendary film ‘Gandhi’ (1982).

She was diagnosed with a tumour in her brain 8 years ago. She was bedridden for the last 3 years as one side of her body was paralysed.

Her last rites were conducted at the Chandanwadi crematorium in South Mumbai.

Bhanu Athaiya also designed costumes for films such as C.I.D, Pyaasa, Kagaz Ke Phool, Waqt, Arzoo, Amrapali, Suraj, Milan, Raat Aur Din, Shikar, Guide, Teesri Manzil, Mera Saaya, Inteqam, Abhinetri, Johny Mera Naam, Geeta Mera Naam, Karz, Ek Duuje Ke Liye, Razia Sultan, Nikaah, Agneepath, Ajooba and 1942 – A Love Story.