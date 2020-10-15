Odisha records single day recovery of 2772 Covid-19 cases

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported highest single-day recovery of 2772 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 238535.

A record number of 457 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by 202 from Cuttack, 185 from Puri and 182 from Anugul.

While Odisha has so far reported 262011 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 25106.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – October 15

➡️2772 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on October 15.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 238535.

➡️ State Pool: 84.

➡️ New Recoveries – Cuttack (202), Puri (185), Anugul (182), Anugul (182), Nuapada (142), Sundargarh (106), Balesore (94), Jajapur (91), Kalahandi (78), Bolangir (74), Bargarh (73), Keonjhar (72), Sambalpur (72), Mayurbhanj (68), Malkangiri (67), Jagatsinghpur (65), Nabarangpur (62), Sonepur (59), Jharsuguda (56), Nayagarh (55), Rayagada (54), Koraput (51), Kandhamal (43), Bhadrak (33), Ganjam (31), Dhenkanal (27), Boudh (21) and Deogarh (18).