IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab beat RCB by 8 Wickets

TNI Bureau: The Kings XI Punjab clinched a cliffhanger against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL game in Sharjah tonight.

RCB had scored 171/6 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli (48) and Chris Morris (25*) were the top scorers. Shami and Ashwin took two wickets each.

KXIP made the run chase easy with top three batsmen playing their part, but they lost the momentum towards the end. Kings XI Punjab reached 177/2 in 20 overs. They had almost messed up, but managed to pull it through off the last ball.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

KL Rahul was the top scorer with 61*. Mayank Agarwal (45) and Chris Gayle (53) were the other top scorers.

KL Rahul was declared ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-winning unbeaten knock.