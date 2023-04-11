Deepak Sahoo from Odisha climbs Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania

Deepak Sahoo, a mountaineer from Odisha and an active member of Indian community in Tanzania has made history by successfully scaling the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

Deepak hoisted the tricolor and exhibited a picture of Lord Jagannath at the mountain peak.

Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro is a challenging experience, requiring physical and mental stamina as well as careful planning and preparation.

Kilimanjaro is a popular peak, taken on by many who covet the title of climbing the tallest mountain in Africa.