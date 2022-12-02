Veteran Odia Film Actress Jharana Das dies at 82

TNI Bureau: Veteran Odia actress Jharana Das breathed her last at her residence on Chandi Road in Cuttack last night. She was 82.

She was suffering from several old-age related ailments.

Jharana Das was one of the most popular actresses in her era. She acted in films like ‘Amada Bata’, ‘Mala Janha’, ‘Naari’, ‘Sri Jagannath’, ‘Adina Megha’, ‘Abhinetri’ etc.

She always earned appreciation for her dominant performance in the films.

At the later stage of her career, Jharana Das worked for Doordarshan in Cuttack and acted in various TV shows.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has condoled the demise of Jharana Das. She will be cremated with full state honours, he announced.