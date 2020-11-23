Orissa HC seeks clarification from Odisha Govt on School Fee Waiver

By Sagarika Satapathy
165

TNI Bureau:  The Orissa High Court on Monday sought clarifications from Odisha Government on the issue of waiver of school fees.

The court asked the State Government to clarify how much fee in private schools can be waived in the State.

The next hearing will be held on December 2.

Earlier, the all Odisha parents association had filed a plea urging the court to direct the concerned school authorities to reduce the fees of students in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

