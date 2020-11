TNI Bureau: A Special NDPS court in Mumbai on Monday granted bail to comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a drugs case.

The couple were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following the seizure of 86.5 grammes of ganja (cannabis) from their house and were sent in judicial custody till December 4.

While Bharti Singh was arrested by NCB on Saturday, Haarsh was taken into custody on Sunday.