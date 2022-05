Evening News Insight – May 27, 2022

🔸 Eminent artist Lalat Mohan Patnaik to get the highest honour awarded by #Odisha government for lifetime achievement, Dharmapada Award for the year 2021.

🔸 Orissa High Court restrains Anubhav Mohanty & Varsha Priyadarshini from posting anything on social media against each othe r.

🔸 Row Over Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project: BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy meets Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati in Puri today.

🔸 IMD issues thunderstorm and rainfall warning in 10 districts of Odisha – Balasore, Gajapati, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada.

🔸 Fake soft drink manufacturing unit busted in Jagatpur area of Cuttack.

🔸 Man taken aback after finding his bride to-be as male at Kasia village under Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district.

🔸 Seven soldiers killed as vehicle falls into river in Tuktuk sector in Ladakh.

🔸 Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD.

🔸 Cruise Drugs Case: NCB gives clean chit to Aryan Khan.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸 Over 18 lakh candidates register for NEET-2022.

🔸 Navneet Rana Case: Parliament committee asks Maharashtra chief secretary to appear before them.

🔸 Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah summoned again by ED in cricket association money laundering case.

🔸Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on board a Kalvari class submarine off the coast of Karwar, Karnataka.

🔸 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had a surprise interaction with the crew of INS Gharial in Sri Lanka.

1

🔸 Argentina reports Latin America’s first confirmed case of monkeypox.

🔸 Imran Khan slams Pakistan Government over Fuel Price Hike, praises India again.

🔸 Chinese Scientists develop plan to destroy Starlink Satellites: Report.