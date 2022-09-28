Orissa HC questions HSRP Deadline without adequate Infrastructure

TNI bureau: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday questioned the Odisha government’s setting of a deadline in the absence of adequate infrastructure, bringing the matter of the installation of high security registration plates (HSRP) in vehicles under judicial review.

In order to determine whether the HSRP affixation deadline can be extended, the State government’s legal representative requested two days of time.

The court issued the directive after hearing two bus owners petitions disputing the requirement to attach the high security registration plate.

“The petitioner’s counsel complained that the deadline set by the transport commissioner would be both difficult and impossible to meet without a system allowing car owners to apply for the fitting of high security registration plates (HSRP). For instance, it is claimed that a significant portion of the population in Odisha lacks access to the online booking function” the court stated.

“It is impossible for people to apply unless you make the facility simple (for HSRP). The petitioner’s counsel claims that the license plate will automatically be captured by the CCTV cameras and that a fine would be assessed. You cannot provide the HSRP booking confirmation to the CCTV cameras outside. Totally unworkable. Why do you set the deadlines this way? Infrastructure must first be established. Otherwise, all of it constitutes harassment ” added the court.

The court recommended delaying the HSRP affixation deadline by a month or two, setting up the necessary infrastructure, and then enforcing it. The court said, “Otherwise, you find yourself holding too many cases.”

The following hearing has been set for September 30.

People rushed to attach the High Security Registration Plates in Odisha before the deadline, which is expected to expire this week on September 30 (for the vehicle numbers ending with 1, 2, 3, 4).

The State Transport Authority (STA) declared that people who applied for a number plate online prior to the relevant deadline would not be subject to a fine.

To avoid penalties, such vehicle users must present their online reservation slip while it is being checked.

Old automobiles having an Odisha Registration Mark and a registration number ending in 1, 2, 3,4 must have HSRP installed by September 30 according to information provided earlier by the State Transport Authority (STA).

The deadline for vehicles with last numbers starting with 5 and 6 is October 31, but for those with last numbers starting with 7 and 8, the deadline is November 30. The deadline is December 31, 2022, for registration numbers that conclude in 9 and 0.

Visit the following portal to book your HSRP Slot

http://siam.in