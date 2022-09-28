BJP stages Road Blockade seeking justice for Dharmendra Sahu

TNI Bureau: The BJP has intensified its protests against School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, seeking his resignation and justice for BJD’s Zilla Parishad Member Dharmendra Sahu.

Accusing Samir Dash of being involved in the mysterious death of Dharmendra, BJP leaders including Pravati Parida and MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra staged road blockade and dharna this morning. The Puri district BJP leaders and karyakarts stopped the traffic on Nimapada Dobbedi Street.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier, yesterday, Pravati Parida had released audio CD where the deceased had held the Minister responsible for his plight.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Chhatra Congress members clashed with the police while attempting to break into the residence of Samir Ranjan Dash. They also alled for his resignation from the State Cabinet and an immediate arrest.

The Chhatra Congress’ Yasir Nawaz led the protesters on a bike rally to the minister’s official residence. Eggs and tomatoes were hurled at the minister’s gate as a form of protest.