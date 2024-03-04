Elections 2024: BJP’s Mission Chhatrapur

TNI Bureau: One of the most powerful politicians in Ganjam district, Bana Sethi’s unprecedented entry into BJP, put the ruling BJD on a back foot.

Bana Sethi, a close aide of Bikram Panda for years, was with Congress, but sought ticket from BJD to contest from Chhatrapur assembly constituency. However, after being snubbed by the ruling party, he decided to take the saffron plunge.

If we believe the sources, Bana Sethi is not adamant on BJP ticket, but wants to teach BJD a lesson. Priyanshu Pradhan who was the Chhatrapur MLA from 2014 to 2019, is also inching closer to BJP. He might join rhetorical saffron party in a day or two.

If we consider the political equations, BJP may hold the edge there if BJD repeats Subash Behera from Chhatrapur.