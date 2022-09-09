OPSC OCS 2020 Mains Results Out

TNI Bureau: Odisha Civil Service Exam (OCS-2020) Mains result are released. In total, 785 candidates have cleared the exam.

Among them, 287 candidates are female candidates.

The Written Main examination was held between January 20, 2022 and February 8, 2022.

These candidates will be eligible for the document verification and Viva-voce process to be held on 19th of September. Aspirants are advised to visit the website for more information.

