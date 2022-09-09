India declares one-day state mourning for Queen Elizabeth II on September 11

TNI Bureau: The Ministry of Home Affairs announced today that India will observe a day of state mourning on September 11 “as a mark of respect” for Queen Elizabeth’s death. Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at the age of 96 in Scotland.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland died on September 8th, 2022; as a gesture of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day of State Mourning on September 11th throughout India,” according to the press release.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Buckingham Palace on Friday announced that a period of mourning for the Royal Family will be observed from now until seven days after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King’s wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral,” Buckingham Palace says in a statement.

Separate from the national mourning, which the government is scheduled to announce on Friday, “members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff, and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties” will observe Royal mourning.