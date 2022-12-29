Good news for the job seeker! The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of nine Assistant Professors (Super Speciality) under the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The eligible and interested candidates must keep in mind that the online application will begin from January 20, 2023 and continue till February 15, 2023.

OPSC Assistant Professors vacancy details:

Cardiology: 2

CTVS: 1

Endocrinology: 1

Nephrology: 1

Neurosurgery: 1

Paediatric Surgery: 1

Plastic & Reconstructive surgery: 1

Surgical Gastroenterology: 1

Educational qualification for Assistant Professors:

The applicants must have degree of MCh/DM/DrNB/DNB-SS from a recognised University/Institution to take part in the Assistant Professors application process.

Age limits:

A candidate must not be below the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 45 years. However, there will be relaxation in the upper age group for the deserving candidates.

Assistant Professor examination centre:

The written examination for the post of Assistant Professor (Super Speciality) will be held at Cuttack.

How to apply for Assistant Professors:

Interested candidates can apply online through the OPSC website at opsc.gov.in.

Click here to read the Assistant Professors recruitment notification.