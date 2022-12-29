Class 12 Girl in Tamil Nadu trains Bull for Jallikattu

TNI Bureau: Jallikattu, the heroic sport of Tamils, is considered one of the adventures sports. It is because the participants, mainly the men, get hurt and at a time lose their lives during the sport. But a school girl has come forward and dared to train a bull to take part in this year’s Jallikattu.

The girl who has been identified as Divyadarshini, a native of Tamil Nadu’s Madurai, has become the friend of a bull and is training it to take part in Jallikattu this year.

As per reports, Divyadarshini, a class 12 student, has been spending time with the bull to train it for the sport.

While speaking to the media persons, Divyadarshini said that her family has four generations of Jallikattu bulls. Currently, the bull is given proper fodder and it will be trained how to walk, swim and dig mud.

Calling the bull a member of her family, she said that the bull is affectionate when he is at home with them but aggressive when he goes to the Jallikattu field.

Divyadarshini is not alone who is training the bulls for the competition. More than 20 youths from Podumbu village of Madurai district are also training 10 bulls for the Jallikattu, which is slated to be held during Pongal celebration, as planned by the Tamil Nadu government.