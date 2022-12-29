Controversy erupts over Russian MP Pavel Antov’s Cremation

TNI Bureau: A controversy has erupted over the cremation of the body of Russian MP Pavel Antov, who died in Odisha’s Rayagada district on December 24.

Several intellectuals including former Odisha DGP Sanjeev Marik have raised question mark over Odisha Police’s action to consign Antov’s body to the flames.

Sanjeev Marik said that Antov’s last rites should have been done as per his religion. His body should have been buried as the Christians believe in the resurrection. But the Odisha police has failed to do so. This may create trouble for the State police.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Notably, Antov and his three friends – Vladimir Bydanov, Pansasenko Natalia and Turov Mikhail had reached Odisha along with Indian tourist guide Jitendra Singh earlier this month.

Shockingly, Bydanov Vladmir died in his hotel room allegedly due to cardiac arrest on December 22. Later, Antov also died allegedly after falling from the third floor of the hotel on December 24. His postmortem report revealed that he died due to internal injuries.

A five-member Crime Branch team of Odisha police is currently probing the case.